Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.700-$ EPS and its FY22 guidance at at least $4.70 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ABT opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average of $118.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $108,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

