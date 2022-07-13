abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (LON:APEO) Shares Down 1.7%

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 415 ($4.94) and last traded at GBX 415 ($4.94). 33,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 119,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422 ($5.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £638.05 million and a P/E ratio of 262.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 8.73%.

In other news, insider Yvonne Stillhart acquired 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £4,436.25 ($5,276.23).

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

