abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (LON:APEO) Shares Down 1.7%

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 415 ($4.94) and last traded at GBX 415 ($4.94). 33,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 119,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422 ($5.02).
The stock has a market capitalization of £638.05 million and a P/E ratio of 262.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 8.73%.
About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (LON:APEO)
SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.
Featured Articles
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.