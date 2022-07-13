Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.40. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 10,216 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $30.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.
Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACUR)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR)
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.