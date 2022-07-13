ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. Barrington Research began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 453.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

