Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.50

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.50 and traded as low as $16.49. Adecco Group shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 95,571 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 38 to CHF 35 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 51.50 to CHF 34.30 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Adecco Group AG will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is -152.00%.

Adecco Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

