ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. 28,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 546,868 shares.The stock last traded at $19.80 and had previously closed at $20.08.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $978.90 million, a PE ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.23.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -163.64%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

