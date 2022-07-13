Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$14.00. The company traded as low as C$12.45 and last traded at C$12.56, with a volume of 64282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.55.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The company has a market cap of C$753.57 million and a P/E ratio of 15.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.75.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$985.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$783.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

