Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.80

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $7.00. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 421,521 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.96 million, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.48.
About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)
Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.
