Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.80

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $7.00. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 421,521 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.96 million, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

