AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Roger Stott Purchases 53 Shares

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott acquired 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £149.46 ($177.76).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Roger Stott bought 57 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £148.77 ($176.94).

LON AJB opened at GBX 284.40 ($3.38) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. AJ Bell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 242.80 ($2.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 447.40 ($5.32). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,160.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($4.76) to GBX 300 ($3.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 405 ($4.82) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.81) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 377 ($4.48).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

