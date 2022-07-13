Alcoa (AA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Alcoa to post earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alcoa to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AA opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alcoa by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

