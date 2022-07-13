Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $248.76

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $248.76 and traded as low as $231.14. Alexander’s shares last traded at $232.48, with a volume of 8,035 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 16.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.99 and its 200 day moving average is $248.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 71.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth about $9,903,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 68,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

