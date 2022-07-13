Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 8.9%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.01 and last traded at $110.08. Approximately 218,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,988,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.61.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.63. The company has a market cap of $296.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.