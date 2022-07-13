Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $120.91

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.91 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.07). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.07), with a volume of 9,735 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.91.

Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile (LON:ALK)

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc, through its subsidiary, Tees Valley Lithium Limited, focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide Monohydrate. It supplies to the mobile energy market in the United Kingdom and European markets. The company was formerly known as Alkemy Capital Plc and changed its name to Alkemy Capital Investments Plc in February 2021.

