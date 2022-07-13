Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $120.91

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.91 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.07). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.07), with a volume of 9,735 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.91.
Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile (LON:ALK)
Read More
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Alkemy Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkemy Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.