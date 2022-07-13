Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alkermes in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alkermes’ FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

ALKS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1,260.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 232,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,597.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,220 shares of company stock valued at $5,877,940 over the last 90 days. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

