AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 981.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.34. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $903.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.60 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

