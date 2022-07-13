Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Insider Neeta Patel Acquires 227 Shares of Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Neeta Patel bought 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £494.86 ($588.56).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, Neeta Patel purchased 220 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £495 ($588.73).

ATT stock opened at GBX 219 ($2.60) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 219.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 259.46. The stock has a market cap of £907.48 million and a P/E ratio of 398.18. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 199.40 ($2.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 373.50 ($4.44).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.