Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.68

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.68 and traded as low as $24.00. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 20,202 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $372.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 82,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

