Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,233 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 7,706.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 1,450.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UVSP shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

