Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,686 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 7,663.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Busey were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Busey alerts:

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.89.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

BUSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $73,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,306.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Busey Profile (Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.