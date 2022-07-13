Allworth Financial LP Acquires New Shares in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

