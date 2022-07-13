Allworth Financial LP Acquires Shares of 1,149 Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $53.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.