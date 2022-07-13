Allworth Financial LP Acquires Shares of 221 Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 221 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 6.6% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,693,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,800,000 after acquiring an additional 104,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amedisys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 568,919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,286,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amedisys by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 505,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,850,000 after acquiring an additional 98,766 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $270.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

