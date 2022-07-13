Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 2,038.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Guidewire Software by 1,579.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 39,290 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE stock opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average of $88.71.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,166 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $85,269.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,821.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.