Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.29 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

