Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 5,350.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.00.

ABMD stock opened at $256.26 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.66 and a 200-day moving average of $289.46.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

