Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,201 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 9,238.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AES were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -78.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

