Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,402 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 303.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NIO were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771,205 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,414,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,543,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 2.18. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $47.38.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

