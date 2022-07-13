Allworth Financial LP Buys 148 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 157.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,201,000 after buying an additional 580,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after buying an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $46,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $116.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.91.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

