Allworth Financial LP Buys 265 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,967,000 after purchasing an additional 412,440 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 800,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $23,918,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $21,903,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $127.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $140.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

