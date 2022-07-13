Allworth Financial LP Buys 36 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in MSCI by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in MSCI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $420.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $416.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.13.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

