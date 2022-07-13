Allworth Financial LP Buys 784 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 293.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

WesBanco stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.92. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $38.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,569.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $65,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $295,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

