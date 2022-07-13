Allworth Financial LP Buys New Shares in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Separately, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

