Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cannae were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $714,024.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,402,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,160,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,158,759 shares of company stock valued at $125,932,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cannae stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.68). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

