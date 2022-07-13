Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 443.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 990.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.91. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.