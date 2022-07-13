Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,132,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,283,000 after buying an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,114,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,676,000 after buying an additional 67,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after buying an additional 119,892 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $195.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.94. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on ALB shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

