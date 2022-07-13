Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 226.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.