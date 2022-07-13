Allworth Financial LP Has $31,000 Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 713.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.67. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $98.71 and a 52-week high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

