Allworth Financial LP Has $32,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 1,128.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

