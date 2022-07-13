Allworth Financial LP Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 157.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE:PAYC opened at $296.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.67 and a 200-day moving average of $318.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.77.

In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.