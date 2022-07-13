Allworth Financial LP Has $38,000 Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 148.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in BHP Group by 976.9% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.06) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($26.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.17) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,706.42.

NYSE:BHP opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $66.61. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

