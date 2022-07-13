Allworth Financial LP Has $40,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 161.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.93. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

