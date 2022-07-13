Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 15,500.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $263.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.77. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.91.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

