Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 272.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.72.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $196.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.29. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

