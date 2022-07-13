Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 715.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Trimble by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

