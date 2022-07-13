Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 16,125.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

