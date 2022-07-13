Allworth Financial LP Invests $34,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 47,768 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 137,944 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,362,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,348,000 after acquiring an additional 155,738 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

