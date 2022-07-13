Allworth Financial LP Invests $38,000 in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,959 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,121,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,507,000 after purchasing an additional 70,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,601,000 after purchasing an additional 980,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,176,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,890,000 after purchasing an additional 269,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $787,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 3.17.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.32%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

