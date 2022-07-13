Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,649 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2,776.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $55.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55.

