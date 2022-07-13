Allworth Financial LP Makes New $35,000 Investment in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRGR. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Merger ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS MRGR opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. ProShares Merger ETF has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Merger ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Merger ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.