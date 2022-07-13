Allworth Financial LP Purchases 252 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.36.

Fortive stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $53.05 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.